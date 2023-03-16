Israel Arogbonlo

Osogbo, Osun’s Capital city, has been ranked the cleanest city in Nigeria (historical data 2017-2022), according to a report by IQAir.

In its 2022 World Air Quality Report on most polluted city ranking which, according to IQAir, is based on annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³), Osun was ranked 404th in the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Nigeria was ranked 18th on the list of the world’s most polluted nations, with Abuja ranked as Africa’s fourth-most polluted regional city.

The report listed Abuja, Lagos and Benin among the list of 10 most polluted cities in Africa.

According to the research, only 13 of the 131 countries that were sampled were able to achieve PM2.5 concentrations that were at or below the WHO’s recommended yearly limit of 5 μg/m3.

“In 2022, 13 out of the 131 countries and regions included in this report have succeeded in achieving PM2.5 concentrations at or below the WHO guideline for annual PM2.5 concentrations of 5 μg/m3,” the report noted.

While acknowledging the significant progress made in the fight against air pollution, the study also made clear that much more must be done to promote environmental equality.

According to the report, only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, and New Zealand met the annual average of 5 g/m3 or less. Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Bangladesh were also listed as the most polluted nations in 2022.

