Osogbo: Group empowers over 150 small-scale business owners with grant

More than 150 small-scale business owners in Osogbo, Osun State, have benefitted from an empowerment initiative facilitated by a group, the Reformer Group.

The initiative, held on Saturday, was organised in honour of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Governor of Osun State, as well as the Executive Director of Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus.

The Reformer Group held the Grant Support Programme for small-scale business owners in Osogbo, Osun State. The programme, which took place on Saturday, 28th of June, 2025, at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office (Ilerioluwa Building), Ogo-Oluwa, was implemented as part of the group’s ongoing commitment to community development and economic empowerment.

Beneficiaries included individuals engaged in businesses such as food vending, tailoring, agribusiness, petty trading, barbing, hairdressing, among others.

Speaking, the Founder of the Reformer Group, Muis Kayode Yusuf, stated that the initiative was designed to address the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs who often lack access to capital and institutional support.

According to him, “This programme is not a one-time event. It is part of our broader strategy to promote economic independence, reduce unemployment, and support the growth of micro-enterprises, especially at the grassroots level.”

He added that the programme focused not only on the disbursement of grants but also on motivating the beneficiaries to adopt discipline, accountability, and growth strategies in running their businesses. Selected beneficiaries were also enrolled into the group’s follow-up and mentorship structure, which will help monitor their business progress.

He further noted that the group had decided to honour the Minister and Engineer Badmus with the initiative due to their track records in governance, public service, and their unwavering support for youth and grassroots development initiatives.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to promoting practical empowerment programmes that deliver real results and address the everyday needs of citizens, adding that the Grant Support Programme will continue and be extended to other states in the near future.

Beneficiaries, in their separate remarks, commended the group for the initiative, describing it as a timely and impactful intervention, especially given the current economic challenges in the country.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE