Osoba becomes chairman, Nigerian Institute of Journalism

Chief Olusegun Osoba, a two-term Governor of Ogun State on Wednesday assumed office as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

Osoba’s election was affirmed at the Governing Council meeting held at the NIJ Council Chamber, Lagos State, according to a release signed by the NIJ Acting Registrar, Mrs Kalesanwo.

Mrs Kalesanwo explained that the nomination of Chief Olusegun Osoba was unanimously adopted by the members of the Council in session after he was introduced to the Council by veteran journalist and publisher, Mr Sam Amuka (Uncle Sam).

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting which was attended by the President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Chief Nduka Obaigbena; the Council in session observed a minute silence in honour of its late Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua

“A day of tribute be organised by the school management in honour of Alhaji Ismaila Isa

“That the assumption of Chief Olusegun Osoba as Chairman of Council, 30 years after he left the position is to explore his wealth of knowledge, administrative skill, professional in-depth and goodwill to reposition the Institute in his era of technology-driven communication industry

“Council appointed Ray Ekpu, a former President of NPAN as the Deputy Chairman of the Governing Council

“That Chairman of the NIJ Alumni Association be incorporated into the Council in ex-office capacity with no voting right. This is to enable the old students to appropriately contribute to the repositioning of their Alma Mater

“That following the expiration of the tenure of the Provost Mr Gbenga Ogunleye by 18 months, Council thanked him for his service and wished him the best in his future endeavours from the end of August 2020

“Council directed its establishment committee sets in motion through the placement of advertisement and screening of a suitable candidate for the office of the Provost immediately

“That all stakeholders committees should be meeting regularly as appropriate and submit working papers for the Council to fast-track the repositioning drive

“The Council commended the untiring efforts of leaders in the profession including Mr Nduka Obaigbena, NPAN President, Mr Sam Amuka and late Ismaila Isa in steering the ship of the Institute up till the moment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North…