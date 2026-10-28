Osoba, Amuka to chair DTN town hall, national conversation

ALL is set for the DTN at 100 Shaping the Future Townhall and National Conversation.

It will be superintended by Aremo Olusegun Osoba, frontline journalist and former governor of Ogun State, who was a former Managing Director of Daily Times.

According to a statement by Mr Fidelis Anosike, chairman, Folio Africa and publisher, The Daily Times, the event is scheduled for November 3, in Lagos.

The townhall and national conversation is meant to deepen discussion Nigeria’s attainments, honour the change-makers and change Nigerian’s global perception.

The co-chairs are Olorogun Sam Amuka-Pemu, former editor, Sunday Times/publisher, Vanguard newspapers; and Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, former managing director of Daily Times.

To bring the topic into perspectives are Mrs Olatomiwa Williams, Chief Growth and AI Officer for Africa and Middle East, at Microsoft; Mr Iyin Aboyeji, co-founder, Fluterwave and Andela, who is the CEO of Future Africa; Mr Chude Jideonwo, media personality and strategic communication expert who is a co-founder of RED Media. Mr Cheta Nwanze, Managing Director, Folio Communications, publishers of the Daily Times, will anchor the discussion.

The townhall and national conversation is the second in the multi-layered DTN at 100 Centenary celebration, scheduled for Harbor Point, 4, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Outlined for the day is honouring the past exhibition, meant, to honor Nigerian greats who helped shape the past; and also celebrate those shaping the future through quality leadership patriotism and service to humanity, via the DTN at 100 Times Heroes Awards.

Back on September 3, 2026, Abuja had hosted the inaugural of the DTN at100 Times Heroes Awards with the central theme: ‘Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future.’