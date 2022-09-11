Ositelu elected president World Council of Churches in Africa

PRIMATE of the Church of the Lord Worldwide, Most Reverend (Dr) Rufus Ositelu, has been elected as the President of the African region of the World Council of Churches.

Ositelu’s election was announced during the just-concluded 11th WCC General Assembly on Monday, in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The 11th General Assembly with the theme, “Christ Love Moves the World to Reconciliation and Unity,” commenced August 31 and ended September 8.

Following his election, Ositelu becomes the first African from an African-instituted church, and the first head of a church in Nigeria to occupy the position of the WCC President from Africa since it was formed in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in 1948.

Ositelu, who is the incumbent and fourth primate of The Church of the Lord Worldwide, is a former vice president of the Christian Council of Nigeria.

He has also served as a member of WCC’s central committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the council.

Presidents were also elected for other regions such as Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, North America, Pacific, Eastern Orthodox and Oriental orthodox.

The WCC is a fellowship of 352 churches in over 120 countries and representing over 560 million Christians all over the world. It was formed to work for the reunion of all Christian churches and to establish a united Christian presence in the world.

Tribune Church News gathered that the Church of the Lord was one of the first African-instituted churches to be admitted as a member of WCC about six decades ago.

