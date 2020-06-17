The new king of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has condoled with the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the National and State assemblies over the death of Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo, describing his exit as a great loss.

Oba Lawal, who expressed shock over the sudden death of the legislator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, described the late Osinowo as a friend of the masses, a loyal party stalwart and a committed democrat, who he said was passionate about improving the living conditions of his constituents.

According to the monarch, his death came at a time when his constituents and indeed the entire nation had just started benefiting from his wealth of political and administrative experience.

The royal father said that late Osinowo’s philosophy about life and generosity was aptly demonstrated in the viral video where he spoke about good virtues and vanity of life during a plenary at the Chamber of the National Assembly recently.

“The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is shocking and painful. he died at a time when his constituents expected more good gestures from him. His death came at a time when his wealth of experience was needed at the National Assembly and when his constituents expected more gestures from him. But we take solace in the fact he was able to touch many lives and served humanity to the best of ability.

“I sympathise with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Senate President, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan: members of the National and State Assemblies as well as members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos,” Oba Lawal said.

The monarch, while also commiserating with the family of the lawmaker, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 64, prayed Allah to grant his soul Al-Janna Firdaus and his family, friends and supporters the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE