Osinbajo’s name missing as Buhari chairs 422-member APC presidential campaign council

In spite of its façade of unity and assurance to put the war of attrition that trailed the presidential convention behind it, all is not well between the power blocs in the ruling All Progressives Congress.

According to the list of 422-member APC Presidential Campaign Council released at the weekend in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chairman of the campaign council that has the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as deputy chairman, one and two respectively.

Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, who was a presidential aspirant at the last June convention where Tinubu emerged as standard bearer, was missing on the list.

House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, who incidentally is the Secretary of the APC PCC, in a statement, disclosed that “All nominees are kindly advised to pick their appointment letters from the undersigned on Monday, 26th September, 2022 at 12 noon.