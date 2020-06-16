Osinbajo’s committee did not call for suspension of NYSC ― Laolu Akande

Contrary to reports circulating in the mainstream media, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo did not call for the suspension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tribune Online reports.

Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Tuesday on Twitter.

Akande said in the tweet: “It is important to correct that it is the paramilitary orientation camping that is being considered to be suspended for at least 24 months, NOT the deployment to places of primary assignment i.e. the longer part of the NYSC programme would NOT be affected in case this idea is okayed.”

It would be recalled that the Economic Sustainability Committee, in the report submitted by Osinbajo last week, recommended the direct mobilisation of prospective corps members to their places of primary assignment.

The report stated explicitly that the corps members should be made to skip the camping exercise in adherence to the social distancing directive given as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The report partly reads: “The immediate focus in the education sector is to address the disruptions caused by the pandemic and ensuring social distancing measures at all levels of education. Practical steps will be taken to minimise disruption to learning, utilising technology as appropriate.

“Specifically, virtual learning will be implemented (either online or through broadcast), virtual convocation ceremonies or issuance of certificates (with postponed ceremonies) should be implemented to continue educational progression.

“In a similar context, consideration will be given to suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp Exercises for at least 24 months while allowing deployments to places of primary assignment. This will ensure that there is no backlog in the National Service placement pipeline.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story