Osinbajo working to bring government closer to people ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), government and people of Nigeria, felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday, 2022, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate “the man of many parts.”

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, the president affirmed: “the worthy contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor, working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.”

The statement added: “As the lawyer and scholar turn 65, the President affirms that his loyalty and dedication to duty have been most exemplary, especially in supervising the economy, which involves regular interface with heads of public and private institutions, and other government structures to ensure synergy and harmony that put the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians first.”

President Buhari extolled Osinbajo’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that the Almighty God will continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the nation and humanity.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.