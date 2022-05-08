“Osinbajo Will Take Over From Buhari.” • Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Ibrahim Abdullahi

“We appreciate your capacity and intelligence. And we are thankful that we have somebody like Mr. Vice President in this country.

We don’t need to be reminded that even Mr. President trusts you so much, and trusts your capacity. You love this country, and we are sure by the time Mr. Vice President takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari, you will start where he ends.

By the special grace of God, the Vice President will take over the ticket of the APC. We are going to line up behind you. If truly, we want this country to prosper, this is the time to rally round Mr. Vice President. It is not about religion; it is about capacity. We are sure of your capacity and we are sure you are going to take us to the next level.”