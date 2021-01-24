Osinbajo to commission Industrial park in Anambra

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in few weeks time will visit Anambra State to commission an all-inclusive industrial park.

Tribune Online gathered that the industrial park is the Federal Government’s reward to Anambra State for winning the 2019 award of the best state in micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Managing Director, Anambra State Small Business Agency, ASBA, Sir Clement Chukwuka, disclosed this at a collaborative meeting with Anambra State Coalition of Civil Society Networks, ASCON, in his office at Awka.

Sir Clement said the industrial park being erected at Nkwelle Ezunaka, and its centred to house financial institutions, Corporate Affairs Commission, among other allied offices that would provide convenient business environment for industrialists in the state.

The ASBA boss equally stated that Anambra qualified to host this latest business innovation due to its prime position in harnessing small and medium scale businesses for optimal growth, adding that no other state came close to Anambra when the level of implementation was reviewed.

He lauded the economic drive and foresight of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano in supporting ASBA and enabling it to raise multifarious small and medium scale enterprises with strong capital bases.

Sir Clement expressed the hope that business will flourish throughout the state with the coming on board of the park, adding that they will not travel as far as Abuja or Lagos, to tidy up their business transactions.

Earlier, the leader of Civil Society Networks in the state, Prince Chris Azor thanked the state governor for investing in ASBA and encouraging it to assist cash trapped business people to raise capital.

