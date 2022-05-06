Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi hold crucial talks with South-West APC leaders, govs in Lagos

By Bola Badmus - Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola are currently in Lagos for the South West stakeholders meeting of the ruling party currently ongoing in Lagos.

Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dr. Iyiola Omisore, who is APC national scribe are also present at the meeting holding at Government House, Marina, behind closed doors.

Former  Governor Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba called the meeting last week to meet presidential aspirants under APC platform from South West.

Vice President Osinbajo arrived the venue of the meeting with Ogbeni Aregbesola in same vehicle.

However, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Pastor Tunde Bakare and former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Dimeji Bankole Yoruba aspirants on the party platform are still being expected at the parley.

