Osinbajo, Sultan, Alaafin, Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola, others for MUSWEN book launch

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo; the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Osun State counterpart, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, will lead other eminent personalities to a book presentation organised by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

The book entitled ‘Islam in Yorubaland: History, Education and Culture’, will be presented on Wednesday, April 28, at Radisson Hotel (formerly Protea Hotel) in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The chairman of the organising committee, Alhaji Lere Alimi, in a statement, said the book was sponsored by MUSWEN to keep the proper history of Islam in Yorubaland and to serve as reference point for generations unborn.

Alhaji Alimi said Oba Adeyemi will lead other traditional rulers to the event.

According to him, the founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) as well as founder and chairman of the FATE Foundation, AlhajI Fola Adeola, will chair the event.

He said the National Missioner/Chief Imam, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Imam Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, will deliver a lecture while the Provost, Federal College of Education, Iwo, Professor Rafiu Adebayo, will review the book.

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla, will be the chief book presenter, Alimi said.

According to him, the event will be broadcast live on MUSWEN’s social media handles.

