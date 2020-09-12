Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, harp on sustainable development of Iruland

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and experts have expressed optimism in the rapid development of Iruland, even as they lauded hailed the new Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) for his passion about sustainable development for the benefit of Iru-land with a focus on young people and women.

Osinbajo and others expressed this optimism while speaking at a virtual conference to mark the 1st Annual sustainable cities dialogue in commemoration of the coronation of Oba Lawal as the 15th Oniru Of Iru-land.

According to them, cities can solve many urban-related challenges, if they drive innovations and investments that address sustainable growth, urban development and prosperity.

The vice president, who was represented by Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said sustainable growth is about fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which peoples’ well-being relies.

Osinbajo described the theme of the conference entitled: “Building Sustainable and Resilient Communities in the New Normal” as apt, saying that the Federal Ministry of Environment was addressing environmental challenges in the country.

He disclosed that a number of policies and action plans had recently been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) such as the National Forest Policy (for sustainable management of forest resources & preservation of our ecosystem), the National Solid Waste Management Policy, and the National Gender Action Plan on Climate Change.

He said the action plan would mainstream gender into the country’s climate change action plan by creating jobs for women, youth and vulnerable persons.

On his part, Lagos State governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Solape Hammond, commended Oba Lawal for coming up with the initiative barely two months after his installation as the Oniru of Iru Kingdom.

The governor expressed optimism that the conference would engender the development of Iruland and the entire Lagos State, adding that the thrust of the conference was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of his administration.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was also making efforts to ensure the development of inter-modal transportation which will ensure the completion of 27 kilometre Blue Line from Marina to Okokomaiko, as transportation mainly by roads was not sustainable.

He, however, expressed confidence that the conference would come up with new and better ideas for further development of the state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Dangote, who was represented by Engr Joseph Makoju, said that there was no doubt that the kingdom is in safe hands, adding that the monarch had shown signs of driving the kingdom with lofty ideas that would engender rapid development of not only the kingdom but the entire Lagos and Nigeria.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said given the exposure of the current monarch and the potentials of Iruland, the kingdom stands a better chance to achieve sustainable development goals.

Other participants at the sustainable dialogue were: Dr Taibat Lawanson, Chairman, ChapelHill Denham Group, Mr Olawale Edun; Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, (Dr) Abiola Dosumu; CEO, Contact Consulting, Mrs Foluso Olaniyan; Director, Executive MSc. CITIES: London School of Economics & Political Science, Dr Philip Rode and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, among others.

