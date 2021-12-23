Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an extraordinary virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa Abuja.

He is doing so in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is scheduled to be in Maiduguri, Borno state,?today.

In attendance physically are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and 10 ministers.

The ministers are Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Power, Muazu Sambo and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are Ministers of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to commission multiple projects embarked upon and completed by Governor Babagana Zulum.

Details later …

