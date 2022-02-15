Osinbajo launches FG 5-yr “Life of Dignity” strategic roadmap

The Federal government has said that it has begun to map out a life of dignity for all Nigerians, especially those who have been displaced for one reason or the other.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo said this, at the official launch of the five-year Strategic Roadmap 2021 – 2025 aimed at effective coordination of disaster management by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Osibanjo said while the federal government considered the ministry as strategic to its strive for social inclusion across the country it would maintain every step of the way for its success.

His words: “Like all plans and programmes, we recognize that the roadmap itself will be effective only to the degree of its implementation, therefore the federal government stands ready to start the actualization of this road map every step of the way.

“Urge all stakeholders to collaborate with the ministry to bring all closer to the mutually secured nation.

“This ministry is the last hope of rescue and recovery, it is my hope therefore that this road ma ppl will result in the practical fulfilment of the resolve of all our expectation”

Osibanjo who was represented by the Deputy Chief Of Staff to the President, Adeola Abdulrahman, said “the roadmap also rightly registers the importance of coordination across all the federal state and local governments, an outcome that is critical in driving transformation on the ground.”

He continued that “By situating itself in the broad matrix of national planning, The ministry is contributing to the climate of coherence and continuity across all spheres of governance.”

The Vice President described the road map and the Ministry as “a solid attempt by an administration to address the needs of the often neglected category of vulnerable citizens in our senior citizens and those of our compatriots who live with disabilities.

“Social inclusion has been a component of our Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERPG), and the National Development Plan (NDP), it is also linked to the target set, by President Muhammadu Buhari to lift a 100m of Nigeria out of poverty within this decade.”

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Affairs, Sadiya Farouk said the Strategic Roadmap 2021 – 2025, was the culmination of efforts to find a sustainable implementation direction for its myriad of social intervention programmes the ministry engaged in a brainstorming session to evolve a strategy that would help her in this direction.

Describing the strategic plan as a guiding light for implementation, Farouk said the document was the “cohesive analysis of the invaluable insights, feedback and inputs received from the ministry’s departments and agencies.”

She said that it would help the ministry “to manage a clear and focused implementation programme in Nigeria.”

According to Farouk, ” It is imperative to brainstorm and develop a strategic road map that would serve as a guiding light towards fulfilling the Ministerial mandate.

“This strategic roadman is hinged on mapping out a life of dignity for all. In line with the ministry’s path of discharging our responsibilities that are pivotal to the economy and well being of the citizenry from managing disasters, sorting humanitarian issues and implementing social development programmes and interventions.

“The ministry is well primed to deal with these issues that natural and man-made disasters, social and inadequate food provision and inequitable distribution of food material to our affected citizenry.

The Minister said the document would provide new impetus to the task at hand for the ministry and her many Stakeholders’.

“Stakeholders and Departments and units would have been enmeshed in strategies while fresh insight to implement strategies would be carried out.”

Minister of Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed said the ministry was committed to the fund of humanitarian programmes especially as Africa’s success in this direction was largely dependent on the mileage Nigeria recorded.

She further said that the strategic plan addresses the Millennium Development Programmes an offshoot if the Sustainable development goals which left a huge gap of about $100 deficit.

Her words: “I am also delighted that you have taken the pain to mainstream MDG in this.

“The SDG has recorded a very significant setback and there is a huge funding gap for Africa of about $100m as we collectively try to see how we can bring a positive response to it.

“If you do not get the MDGs in Nigeria, you will be trailing in Africa and also you would be trailing over the world. The responsibility falls on us as government agents and more specifically in you the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

“We commit to continue to support you in this regard the commitment to lift 100m people out of poverty is also a collective responsibility.

“It is important that we continue to work together because all of these efforts need funding in one way or the other.

“We must find ways to optimize the resources available to the MDA.

We must make sure that we get real value for the money that is deployed. We all need to look at alternative sources of funding.

“We all know that the government is with all this initiative in a manner that is sustainable in a manner that it would help us to achieve the good aspiration of sustainable growth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Osibanjo launches FG 5-yr “Life of Dignity” strategic roadmap Osibanjo launches FG 5-yr “Life of Dignity” strategic roadmap Osibanjo launches FG 5-yr “Life of Dignity” strategic roadmap Osibanjo launches FG 5-yr “Life of Dignity” strategic roadmap