Osinbajo lauds SecureID for pioneering World-Class Smart Card manufacturing facility in Nigeria

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has lauded Africa’s leading smart card manufacturing and digital solutions company, SecureID Limited, for its manufacturing operations in Nigeria while creating copious job opportunities and bringing Nigeria to the fore of global competitiveness with its world-class smart card manufacturing plant in Lagos.

The statement was made during a visit to the company’s manufacturing facility on May 11 at Apapa-Oshodi, Isolo Lagos and was attended by several eminent guests.

The company recently bagged the esteemed Global System of Mobile Applications (GSMA) making it the first in Nigeria and 3rd in Africa; adding to its other global certifications including Visa International, MasterCard Incorporated, Verve, Card Quality Management (CQM) and ISO 9001/2015 for Smart Card Manufacturing and Personalization of credit and debit cards for all banks in Nigeria and clients in 21 countries across Africa. SecureID also manufactures sim cards for telecom companies, loyalty cards for retail and security documents for the public sector: driving license, national identity cards, international passports and more.

Osinbajo expressed confidence in the company to bolster local content and contribute to the growth of the economy, stating that the recent GSMA certificate and other global certificates bear glowing testimony to the level of high standards demonstrated in its production of first-rate smart cards in the country.

“Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of the technology and manufacturing sector, and I am delighted to be a part of it. SecureID Limited has proved to us with this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that local production of smart cards at the highest quality is not only viable in Nigeria but also brings a plethora of opportunities with it for Africa.

“I must commend this indigenous company for laying the precedent for other local manufacturers to follow. I must also congratulate the founder and CEO, Kofi Akinkugbe, who through her grit and passion to contribute to the growth of the economy, has committed innumerable resources and manpower to bring this factory to fruition. It warms my heart to see a woman take charge and create something indelible for other young women to emulate. She is an attestation to the fact that women are dependable collaborators in our quest for nation-building,” he stated.

The Vice President also extolled Akinkugbe for creating copious job opportunities for Nigerians, stating that this would bolster economic growth through local content.

Speaking on the company’s recent milestone, Akinkugbe stated that SecureID strictly upholds high-quality standards and protocols to manufacture an array of smart cards in line with global best practices, emphasizing that the company worked resolutely, to attain the GSMA certificate and other certificates.

According to her, the company is an attestation that local production of smart cards at the highest quality is possible in Nigeria.

“As an indigenous company, we are able to produce high-quality SIM cards and at the same time, providing job opportunities for Nigerians. The government has seen it, its volume, value and growth that we are able to contribute is something we would showcase and further prove that this can be done locally,” she added.

“On our journey, we sought and received support from many institutions, agencies, and initiatives that have been established to encourage startups SMEs and enterprises,” she said.

Some forward-looking organizations also bought into our dream, early on and we must thank the Bank of Industry, in particular for the instrumental and continuing role.

“First Bank of Nigeria Plc was also early financial assistance, and they remain our primary lender.

“We are extremely grateful and proud of the patronage, that we received from most of the retail buyers, some of whom are represented here, not just in Nigeria, but across the continents, she said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Simon Aranonu, Executive Director, Bank of Industry said that the bank was excited about SecureID because it was a pioneer project led by a woman.

” We are happy to be part of this journey which started ten years ago, the BOI will continue to support the company because it is a good innovation,” Aranonu said.

He also noted that the company would help safe foreign exchange in Nigeria.

