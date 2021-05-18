Osinbajo lauds SecureID for pioneering smart card manufacturing in Nigeria

THE Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has commended SecureID Limited, an indigenous smart card manufacturer, for laying the precedent for other Nigerian companies to follow.

Osinbajo gave the commendation last week during a courtesy visit to SecureID Limited’s smart card manufacturing facility at Isolo, Lagos.

He noted that the company had created copious job opportunities for Nigerians and brought the country to the fore of global competitiveness with its smart card manufacturing plant.

“SecureID Limited has proved to us with this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that local production of smart cards at the highest quality is not only viable in Nigeria but also brings a plethora of opportunities with it for Africa.

“I must commend this indigenous company for laying the precedent for other local manufacturers to follow,” Osinbajo said.

He commended the company on its recent Global System Mobile Applications(GSMA) Cerification, adding that it would undoubtedly usher a myriad of opportunities.

Osinbajo said that, “this goes to show that we were progressing as a nation and needed more collaborators in the private sector to emulate this significant effort.

“The world in which companies like SecureID operates provides comprehensive end-to-end payment, identity management and digital security solutions is one that thrives on innovation.

“The company has provided notable innovative offerings to financial services sector, telecommunications and healthcare among others.

“It is equally remarkable that the facility can produce on demand cards, such as loyalty cards, identity cards, residency cards, drivers license and even voter registration cards,” Osinbajo said.

Speaking on the company’s recent milestone, the Founder of SecuredID, Mrs Kofo Akinkugbe, said that the company “strictly upholds high quality standards and protocols to manufacture an array of smart cards in line with global best practices.”

She said that the SecureID worked resolutely to attain the GSMA certificate and other certificates.

According to Akinkugbe, the company is an attestation that local production of smart cards at the highest quality is possible in Nigeria.

“As an indigenous company, we are able to produce high quality SIM cards and at the same time, providing job opportunities for Nigerians.

“On our journey, we sought and received support from the many institutions, agencies, and initiatives that have been established to encourage startups SMEs and enterprises,” she said.

