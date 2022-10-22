Osinbajo lauds Nigerian Breweries as Plateau teacher wins 2022 Maltina-Teacher-Of-Year

Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday night in Lagos, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for instituting Maltina Teacher-of-the-Year (MTOY) Awards, saying the initiative is yielding great results not only in the teaching and education sector but also in the economy as a whole.

He gave the commendation at the grand finale of this year’s edition of the award, the eighth in the series, held in Lekki and with Elder Felix Ohiwerei, former Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc receiving the company’s Recognition Award at the event.

Osinbajo, who painted tremendous impacts his teachers particularly during his secondary school days have on his person, said it is a laudable initiative to identify and celebrate exceptional teachers in the country.

He said he received last year’s winner of the award, a female teacher from Adamawa State, in his office to celebrate her achievement.

MTOY award is an initiative of the Nigerian Breweries Plc domiciled under its humanitarian arm –Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, to identify and showcase committed and hardworking secondary school teachers nationwide and consequently lift the education sector and the economy as a whole.

It has produced seven past winners and a Plateau State teacher, Alaku Ayiwulu, emerged as the current and eighth champion of the award.

Ayiwulu, a teacher at Federal Government College, Jos, defeated other 1, 026 contestants from only 30 states across the federation who submitted entries this year.

The second and third prize winners from among the remaining top nine, who made it to the final stage in Lagos are Musa Saidu of Borno State and Ifeoma Stella from Enugu State, respectively.

Me Ayiwulu received a total of N6.5m for his effort and will also enjoy all expenses paid short course programme abroad and other benefits.

Speaking separately earlier, the Chairman of Nigerian Breweries, Chief Kolawole Jamodu and the director of Corporate Affairs, Sade Morgan, emphasised that the award initiative is to recognise hard work and diligence among teachers and celebrate them to boost their morale and their colleagues for improved performance and by extension, education development of the country.

While commending the independent panel of judges who assessed all the 1,027 entrants for this year for their thorough and job well done and congratulate the winner and his colleagues for their achievements, they promised that the company would continue to add value to the teaching profession, the education sector and the economy as a whole.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, also commended Nigerian Breweries for what he called its huge investment in Nigerian teachers and the education sector as a whole through the award.

He, however, urged teachers across the country to always see and treat their students like their own children and do all they could to train them to become successful in their studies and other values required to become somebody in life.

He congratulated the new MTOY award winner and all others, who participated in the competition, asking them not to rest on their oars.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Osinbajo lauds Nigerian Breweries as Plateau teacher wins 2022 Maltina-Teacher-Of-Year

Osinbajo lauds Nigerian Breweries as Plateau teacher wins 2022 Maltina-Teacher-Of-Year