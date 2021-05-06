Osinbajo inaugurates FRSC school in Delta

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday inaugurated the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) marshal inspectorate training school in Owa Alero, Ika northeast council of Delta state.

The school built and fully equipped by the Delta state government was also formally handed over to the federal government, by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking at the occasion, the VicePresident said a robust partnership between states and the federal government was needed to promote sustainable development in the country.

The greater the cooperation between states and the federal government, the greater the development that Nigerians would witness, he stated.

Earlier, the Vice President had cautioned those fanning the ember of discord in the country to stop.

He said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, at his palace in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, Nigeria remained a great nation because of its diversity irrespective of its present challenges, adding that Nigerians should harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development of the country.

To truly achieve this, he said, Nigeria as a nation, must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country.

“We must caution those who are agitating for the break up of the country against such agitation.

“It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country (Nigeria) must not be compromised.

“What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country.

“The greater the cooperation between states and the federal government, the greater the development that Nigerians would witness,” Prof Osibanjo said.

The Owa monarch, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, while welcoming Osibanjo to his palace, expressed appreciation to God for the relationship between Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Vice President irrespective of their political parties affiliations.

“You (Prof. Osibanjo) is indeed a great ambassador of peace, a professor of high repute. Nigerians are happy about your contributions to national development.

Dr Efeizomor II who is also the Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council emphasised: “Here in Delta State, we appreciate you; we respect and adore the federal government; we will continue to work for the peace and unity of the country.”

