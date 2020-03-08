Osinbajo has demonstrated God’s wisdom ― Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a man who has demonstrated the wisdom of God and navigated through unstable waters.

Pastor Adeboye who himself clocked 78 years on March 2, made the remarks on his official Facebook handle on Sunday to celebrate Osinbajo who clocked 63 on Sunday.

Besides being a professor of law and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Ikenne-born Osinbajo is a senior pastor of the RCCG.

ALSO READ: Catholic faithful in Anambra protest killings of Christians in Nigeria

Adeboye, believed to be a staunch supporter of the VP, prayed God to endow Prof Osinbajo with more strength and wisdom to accomplish his God-given tasks for the nation.

“Happy Birthday to a man that has demonstrated the wisdom of God navigating through unstable waters.

“As you clock 63 today, God will continue to endow you with strength and wisdom to carry out the assignment placed in your hands In Jesus name (AMEN) @profosinbajo,” the revered man of God quipped.