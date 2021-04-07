Osinbajo decorates new acting IGP as Abubakar quits 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decorated Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He performed the short ceremony at the president villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Baba’s appointment in acting capacity was announced Tuesday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

The appointment, which took immediate effect, came while his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu was in Imo state on assignment.

Present at decoration ceremony were ex-IGP Adamu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Police Affairs, Dingyadi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and his counterpart in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande as well as the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar.

The announcement of Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and announced by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Making the announcement, Dingyadi said: “Distinguished gentlemen of the press, the tenure of the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, which ended on February 1, 2021, was extended by Mr President to enable a detailed process of appointing a new IGP, in line with Section 15 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

“After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably-qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible police officers, eligible for appointment as IGP, in line with Section 7, sub-section 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020), and having regards to seniority, professionalism, record of service and competence, Mr President has approved the appointment of an acting IGP, in the person of Usman Alkali Baba with immediate effect.

“These changes are in line with the determination of the president to rejig the security architecture of the country to ensure that the security challenges bedevilling the nation are brought to an end.

“Mr President has, therefore, charged the new appointee to rise to the challenge to ensure policing reform policy of this administration are fully prioritised and implemented, to enable the police to perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.”

The president thanked the outgoing IGP Adamu for his professionalism and dedication to duty during the period of his tenure and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

When asked why Adamu was not allowed to serve out his three-month extension period, the minister responded: “Mr President is aware of this and you cannot take away that responsibility from him. He is the one who is in charge of appointing or extending tenures. He has now decided to appoint a new person. So, please allow him that responsibility and we cannot do anything about it. Thank you.”