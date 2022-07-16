Osinbajo celebrates wife, Dolapo at 55

By Adam Mosadioluwa
Osinbajo celebrates wife

Nigeria’s vice president, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo has celebrated his wife, Mrs, Oludolapo Osinbajo, on the occasion of her 55th birthday.

The 2022 presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the early hours of Saturday took to the popular social media platform, Facebook to shower prayers on his partner.

Sharing a lovely picture with the second Lady, Osinbajo said, “Happy birthday my darling,as your days so shall your strength, joy, wisdom and favour with God in Jesus’ name”.

The vice president and his wife have three children together, namely Damilola, Kanyinsola, and Fiyinfoluwa Osinbajo

 

