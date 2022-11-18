Osinbajo assures diasporans on actualization of Ondo seaport

As the 5th Annual Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit wraps up, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed the assurances of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, that the dream of having Ondo Seaport will soon be actualised.

This was disclosed in her remarks at the Closing Plenary of the Summit, “One of the major aims of the summit is to drive key investments in various local sectors of the economy.” She added.

The NiDCOM Boss encouraged participants to invest back home, as the state in focus, Ondo state, has been able to showcase the numerous investment opportunities in the state.

Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director of, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), represented by Hajia Hafsat Kadiri, revealed the organization’s readiness to support and partner with investors and developers.

“The Diaspora City will be standing on 600 hectares of land in Abuja as a pilot project. We hope to extend it across the Nation. Diasporas are hereby welcome to build their own cities in their respective states.” He added.

Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) represented by Dr. George Ekpungu, Secretary to the commission said Nigeria is the best destination for Investment.

“Nigeria has vast opportunities which require responsibility to be turned into National investment. With Integrity and accountability in the management of resources, investments will yield optimum benefits to both investors and the Nation.” He professed.

The EFCC Boss further disclosed the agency’s commitment to tackling corruption and sanitizing the economic space to ensure investors get value for their money, especially through the three recent laws, ” The Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act 2022, Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022, and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022.”

Amb. Zubairu Dada, Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, represented by Dr. Oludare Folowosele, described the Diaspora as a source of joy to the Nation.

He further assured that the Ministry will continue to work closely with every stakeholder to ensure championing the course of the diaspora.

Mr Adesola Olusade, the Permanent Secretary FCT, in his remarks expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the summit as he commends NiDCOM and all partners and sponsors for putting up the event, “It is obvious that the Diaspora summit has been getting better over the years. We look forward to having FCT as a state in focus because the opportunities here are vast”, he expressed.

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman of, the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, challenged the Diaspora to sell Nigeria as an investment destination, “We can collaborate, those of us at home and those in the diaspora to bring more businesses to Nigeria. We need a pathway-like interpretation of the constitution so that anyone with a link to Nigeria will identify themselves as Nigerians”.

Sen. Michael Ana-Nnachi, Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations, encouraged the diaspora to look inwards and work with the government to build an economy that will bring about a change in the fortunes of the nation.

Ana-Nnachi further suggested that the summit be adopted as a forum for unity and diversity and an encouragement hub where knowledge is shared freely with the hope of transforming Nigeria.





