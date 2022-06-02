Osinbajo, APC Chairman, governors hold crucial meeting in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with the National Chairman of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), SenatorAdamu Abdulahi and some governors elected under the party.

The meeting is coming ahead of the national convention of the party slated for Monday and Tuesday next week.

The meeting took place at the Aguda House, Abuja, the official residence of the vice president.

The identities of the governors he met with were not known at the time of this report.

However, it came after President Muhammadu Buhari told the party and its governors to accord him the privilege of picking his own successor.