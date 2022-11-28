OSIEC withdraws certificates of return, says we’ll not appeal judgement that nullified Osun LG elections

Following the nullification of the Local Government Elections conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on October 15, 2022, by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo last week Friday, the commission on Monday said it has complied with the court verdict without appealing the judgement.

The court had nullified the election in the case FHC\OS\CS\94\2022 involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vs the Independent National Electoral Commission on the ground that OSIEC did not follow strictly the provisions of section 24 of OSIEC Law, 2022 and Section 28 of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandate the commission to give a notice of 360 days before the conduct of the election.

However, in a reaction to the judgement, the Executive Secretary of OSIEC, Mr. Adedapo Ayodeji Adejumo, in a statement, simply said “the commission hereby announces its decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo.”

According to him, “the decision of the commission is coming against the backdrop of OSIEC’s failure to follow strictly the provisions of section 24 of OSIEC Law, 2022 and Section 28 of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandate the Commission to give a notice of 360 days before the conduct of the election.

“In view of this, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) aligns perfectly with the decision of the Federal High Court, Osogbo as the elections stand nullified.

“Consequently, the Certificates of Return already issued to the purportedly elected Chairmen and Councillors are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…