The producer of latest movie and series, “Gangs of Lagos,” Jade Osiberu and the cast are currently sweating it out with the Lagos State government and some stakeholders in the entertainment industry over the alleged misrepresentation of the popular Eyo culture in the state.

Hype and expectations had greeted the movie which paraded established movie stars, music acts and reality TV stars including Tobi Bakare, Chika Ike, Bimbo Ademoye, among others.

The series attracted flaks and criticisms as many alleged that the drama portrayed how different rival gangs battled for the soul of Isale Eko, a popular place in the heart of Lagos on the island.

Prominent voices, including musician and rapper, Vector was the first to knock the movie, saying it portrayed the famous Eyo culture as a cult group, stressing that he grew up to know Eyo masquerade as a cultural group that many love to associate with.

In her reaction, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said the ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film/series as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

R learnt that those who are involved in the marketing of the movie are keeping sealed lips on the matter as no official statement or comment has been released.

The producer, Osiberu has distanced herself from the criticisms that now seemed to have dwarfed the hype that greeted the movie in the first week of its release. R reliably gathered the producer and her crew her said to be forging ahead with the promotional engagements of the movie and have even concluded plans to begin the shoot of a new movie.

Information gathered by R on Friday, however, suggested that the movie might be removed from streaming platforms as there are moves to write the National Film and Video Censors Board and all appropriate authorities to ban the movie.

It was gathered that the movie may be removed tomorrow while all promotional contents about it banned until further notice.

Amazon Prime is currently streaming the movie on its platform.





