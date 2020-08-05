Oshiomhole’s insistence on Ize-Iyamu plot to take Edo backwards ― Wike

Rivers State governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Edo, Nyesome Wike said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s insistence on imposing candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Ize-Iyamu, as governor of Edo State was tantamount to take the state backwards.

Wike said Edo people will not be swayed to the contrary by the alleged deceptions, lies and antics of the sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement.

According to the statement, Governor Wike said the former chairman of the APC was displaying the highest level of insult and disdain for the people of Edo State for asking them to accept the APC candidate, Osagie Ize- Iyamu whom he had levelled all sorts of allegations.

Wike said Oshiomhole had accused Ize-Iyamu to be a thief, treasury looter, fake pastor and rusticated student, who should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo State.

The statement reads in part: “The chairman of PDP Campaign revealed that the people of Edo State are with Governor Obaseki because of his proven integrity and performance in office, and will use the election to tell selfish politicians like Oshiomhole that they know what is best for their state

“Governor Wike stressed that the Edo election is a matter of integrity, reliability and truthfulness, as epitomised in Governor Obaseki but manifestly lacking in Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu.

“Governor Wike recalled that the former APC National Chairman confessed that Governor Obaseki was the brain behind his achievements when he was governor of Edo State.

“Funny enough, former National Chairman of the APC confessed that this is one man who used his contact, connections and his brain to make sure that he achieved what he has achieved and even went further to say that he would prefer that they name the Edo State Government House as Godwin Obaseki’s House; he said so.”

The PDP Campaign Chairman, therefore, berated Oshiomhole for plotting to pull the state backwards and destroy the life of the people by campaigning for the same individual he had exposed to be unfit to hold any office.

“Now, the same man is now coming to Edo people with the same person he cannot give an appointment and want to sell him to Edo people. I remember, it was Channels who interviewed him and he said look, this man is a fake pastor.

“I didn’t say so, I am only quoting what he said. Now you come to Edo people again and say ‘I want to present this same candidate to you’. But you have told us, that this individual cannot be allowed to be the Governor of Edo State. What does that tell you? So you think that the whole people of Edo State are fools?

“Oshiomhole even quoted the chairman of the President Buhari’s Anti-corruption Crusade, Prof. Itse Sagay and said that he was the chairman of the panel that indicted the APC candidate. Now you tell me, assuming you are APC and you have a conscience, will you go and stand by the same person and campaign?”

Governor Wike stressed that the time has come to stop politics of lies, false claims and propaganda to deceive the people as being exhibited by the Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu campaign.

“You are making promises to Edo people and tomorrow you will not fulfil, then you will say it is politics. You cannot continue to insult Nigerians. You cannot say Edo people don’t know their left from their right,” Wike stated.

