Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group.

Onilu said members of the ruling party must learn to subordinate their individual interest to the party’s so as to enable leaders of the party build the strong political party they want for the country. Onilu, who said he was speaking in his personal capacity pointed out that his new position which is a marked departure from that of the group was informed by deep thought on the recent events in the party.

The statement by Onilu reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari along with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday dissolved the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC). “I was not just a proud member of that organ, I was also the spokesman of the party.

It was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve under the governing party of a government led by President Buhari. “However, by this statement, I am speaking in my personal capacity and not for anyone or group. “I have reflected on the events of the past few days and the outcome of Thursday’s NEC meeting and as a party man, I declare my support for the actions taken by Mr President.

“As the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction. “I, therefore, call on every member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led by H.E. Mai Mala Buni, an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that committee who, of course, are our compatriots, as they embark on the process of rebuilding our party to the height we all desire.

“Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government with the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“We all have the obligation to subordinate our individual interests to the collective interests of our government and country. “The task of preserving President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented legacies is not negotiable.”

The group of 18 had on Thursday night issued a statement where it said it was seeking legal advice on the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party by the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and leader of the party.

The statement jointly signed by Hilliard Etta and Waziri Bulama, Chairman and secretary respectively maintained that the NWC was watching the drama as it unfolded.

APC govs thank Buhari for dissolving NWC President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received representatives of the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who paid him `thank you’ for his efforts toward resolving the crisis facing the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the inauguration of a caretaker committee were the highpoint of decisions taken at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC on Thursday at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the closed-door meeting, Bagudu said they also used the opportunity to officially present the newly inaugurated APC Caretaker Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, to the president.

He said: “This is a thank you visit to Mr President. I have in the delegation the brand new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum “Others are members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee, representing the North-Central, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and myself.

“We thanked Mr President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place yesterday. “Testimonials, news, commentaries, media reports from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday.’’ He said they also expressed appreciation to the president for including three members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum as members of the caretaker and national convention committee of the party.

The affected governors in the committee include the Chairman of the caretaker committee, who is also the governor of Yobe; the governor of Niger, Abubakar Bello, and the governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola. Bagudu said the governors also commended the president for all the gains that had been made “under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership’’. According to him, the country is more food secured and the economy, despite the challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2016 recession, is doing better than most countries in a similar situation.

“Accountability has increased tremendously, we are hearing of security gains on a daily basis in all parts of the country and those are what Mr President campaigned upon. “And Nigeria has one of the most robust responses to the Coronavirus pandemic, all because of his thoughtful, imaginative and patriotic leadership.

“At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni,’’ he added.

The emergency NEC meeting on June 25 had adopted all the recommendations by President Buhari and appointed the governor of Yobe as Caretaker National Chairman, while Sen. Akpan Udo-Edehe was appointed Caretaker National Secretary. Other members of the committee include Governors of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola and that of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

