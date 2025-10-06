Oshiomhole to Jonathan: Those inviting you to contest against Tinubu don’t wish you well

The senator representing Edo North in the Nigerian Senate, Adams Oshiomhole, has cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against heeding calls to contest the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Oshiomhole said Jonathan stood no chance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if he decided to re-enter the race.

According to him, such a move would not only be futile but also damaging to Jonathan’s legacy.

“We will defeat him flatly if he comes out because now, the South-South is no longer PDP, so where is he going to start from?”

The former Edo State governor said only those who do not wish Jonathan well would encourage him to contest, insisting that any attempt to return to power could undermine the goodwill the former president enjoys at home and abroad.

“How can Jonathan be a threat? We defeated him before, when PDP was truly PDP. If a man had a PDP at its best, at its peak, and he was defeated, I think only his enemy will push him to go into election,” he stated.

Oshiomhole urged Jonathan to preserve his image as a respected statesman, noting that his influence has continued to grow since leaving office in 2015.

“If I were able to advise him, I will say, Sir, maintain this status. You governed for eight years; you don’t have to govern for nine years,” Oshiomhole added. “He has managed to demonstrate that out of power, you can be relevant and be at peace.”

He further praised Jonathan’s decision to concede defeat in the 2015 presidential election, describing it as an act that elevated his global reputation.

