Oshiomhole disowns Twitter account, says Makinde not ‘overhyped social media governor’

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has denied being behind a series of tweets from a Twitter account, @A_Oshiomhole

In a January 20 tweet from the account, the former Edo State governor had reportedly insinuated that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is an “Overhyped Social Media Governor”.

However, in a statement yesterday by his senior media aide, Mr Victor Oshioke and made available to journalists in Benin, Oshiomhole said that the controversial Twitter account is fake as it is not operated by the former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) or any of his aides.

He added: “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole holds His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde in high esteem and has no reason whatsoever to privately or publicly denigrate him.

“Let it be on record that all tweets that have originated from this account or will originate from it in the future do not represent the opinions or sentiments of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

Oshioke noted that investigations have further revealed that there are other fake Twitter accounts illegally opened with Oshiomhole’s name and photographs, some of which he listed as @adamsoshiomhole, @Oshiomhole, @adamsosh, @_adamsoshiomole, @adamsOshiomhol,@Adamsoshiomol4 and @Adamsoshiomol5.

The spokesman advised that any tweets originating from the above fake accounts should be disregarded as they do not represent the opinions or sentiments of the former national chairman of the ruling party.

He emphasized: “For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s official handle which will be verified soon is @aoshiomhole.”