Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have resolved to strengthen party unity and work together to secure victory in all elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was reached at a stakeholders’ reconciliation meeting chaired by the party leader in the local government, Pa Jacob Oredola, and moderated by the APC Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bukola Idowu Adumbi.

The meeting focused on addressing grievances, promoting party discipline, strengthening internal cohesion and mobilising members towards the party’s electoral objectives, including Ondo State’s target of delivering one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation and political head of the local government, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, commended members for the unity achieved so far and urged them to build on the progress by embracing a common political purpose.

He said the reconciliation initiative was also intended to position the APC for victory in all elective positions in the forthcoming elections.

Ajanaku stressed that the party’s leadership and supremacy should take precedence over individual ambitions, adding that Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s leadership must be respected.

He urged aggrieved members to resolve their differences amicably and work together towards achieving the state’s one-million-vote target for Tinubu’s re-election.

He subsequently appointed Hon. Taiwo Ajimuda and Hon. Ilaye Godspower as liaison officers to facilitate communication between his office and the local government.

In his remarks, Oredola emphasised the importance of unity, discipline and respect for the party’s established structure.

He noted that disagreements were normal in a democratic setting but should not degenerate into rancour. He urged members to close ranks, remain loyal to the party leadership and work towards securing APC victories across all elective positions in 2027.

Oredola also called for collective support for the Ondo State APC structure to achieve its one-million-vote target for President Tinubu, reaffirming Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party leader in the state.

Participants drawn from all wards in the local government raised political issues and contributed to the reconciliation process.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders reached a truce and unanimously affirmed Pa Oredola as the APC leader in Ose Local Government Area, with Pa Eni Omosule as deputy leader. The decision was aimed at strengthening the party’s leadership structure and sustaining peace ahead of the 2027 elections.

Those in attendance included Pa Jacob Oredola, party leader; Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, Commissioner for Information and Orientation; Hon. Bukola Idowu Adumbi, APC Chairman in Ose Local Government; Hon. Olatunji Oshati, Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly; Hon. Longe Dennis, former Chairman of Ose Local Government; Hon. Victor Odogun; Mr Sunday Agbotoba, former Commissioner of the Ondo State Civil Service Commission; Hon. Adeleke, Secretary of Ose Local Government Council; Mrs Onifowoju, Chairman of Irekari LCDA; Mrs Kehinde K.K; Kelvin Solomon Olaolu, SSA to the Governor on Student Affairs; Hon. Bright Eniafe, SSA to the Governor on SMSE; Hon. Taiwo Ajimuda; and Hon. Ilaye Godspower.

Ward chairmen, councillors, and other party stakeholders also attended the meeting.