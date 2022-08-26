OSDNA to honour Ogbomoso Recreation Club President, Oladeji-Johnbrown

Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America (OSDNA), is set to honour the President, Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Ogbomoso, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, with an award for his sterling contribution to the development of Ogbomosoland.

According to a letter signed by the General Secretary, ODSNA, Mr Oyesola Ojo, the award presentation will be during the 25th anniversary scheduled to hold between 2nd and 3rd September 2022 in the United States of America.

The letter addressed to Oladeji-Brown, further stated that: “As an illustrious son of our motherland, you have continued to demonstrate your unflinching support and unparalleled commitment to the growth and development of Ogbomosoland through diverse philanthropic projects.

“In appreciation of your good work and kind gestures, the Executive Council, and all members of OSDNA are inviting you to our 25th-anniversary celebration as a special guest, and as a special award recipient during the occasion.”

The high point of the event will be the presentation of a paper on how to develop Ogbomosoland for the betterment of the indigenes as well as settlers in the town, by Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, who will be accompanied to the event by members of Ogbomoso Recreation Club which comprises of AIG Supo Ajani (Rtd), Dr Sammy Olaniyi, Professor Jide Ajao and Barrister Abraham Ojo.

OSDNA is a registered non-profit, social-cultural organisation in North America, dedicated to contributing positively toward the growth and development of Ogbomosoland, and Oyo State in general.

Over the past two decades, OSDNA has continued to fund and execute several laudable projects and charitable programmes aimed at improving the quality of life of the residents in Ogbomosoland and its environs.

