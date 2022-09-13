OSCATECH upbeat about ICAN accreditation of accountancy programme

Management of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, is upbeat about the accreditation of the accountancy programme of the institution by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The optimism is coming after the visit by the ICAN accreditation team, led by Dr Olabamiji Ogunlade, which scored the institution high in terms of compliance with admission requirements for the accountancy programme, vibrant students’ association and staff development.

Speaking at the end of the assessment, the team lead, Ogunlade said: “We are pleased with the facilities we have seen. You also have adequate number of chartered accountants who are lecturers.

“This accreditation exercise is for the National Diploma programme in accountancy.

“Our team will submit its report to the Governing Council of ICAN for consideration and approval.

“When approval is given, the National Diploma graduates of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora will be exempted from ATS I & II Examination of the Institute but will automatically proceed to ATS III.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ogunlade listed other benefits of ICAN accreditation to include grants for students during their week, scholarship opportunity for distinction students across all the departments.

The team charged the management to provide adequate internet facilities for teaching and learning as well as current journals in the library.

The visit provided the opportunity for ICAN accreditation Team to interact with Accountancy, Business Administration and Public Administration Students at the 800 Seater Lecture Theatre of the institution.





The Director of Educational Services for ICAN, Dr I. B Momoh, advised the students to remain focused and imbibe the culture of integrity.

He reiterated that the accountancy profession is open to anyone who is interested in becoming a chartered accountant.

Receiving the ICAN Team, the Management of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora under the leadership of the acting rector, Mr Isiaka Olaniyi Adekunle, appreciated the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria for the accreditation exercise.

The Rector thanked the ICAN for its past donations to Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora both at the national and district level.

MAdekunle appreciated the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria for its interest in the advancement of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora which prompted the accreditation of the accountancy programme of the institution.

The rector used the opportunity to request for the donation of building from ICAN to the institution. Other members of the team include Dr Tomonimowo Amos and Dr Omoreghe Godwin.

The ICAN delegates were well received by the Management of OYSCATECH, among whom are Mr Isiaka Adekunle, Rector, Dr Taiwo Akinyemi, Deputy Rector, Mr Paul Oyediran, Acting Registrar and Dr, Sarafa Agbogun, Bursar.

Others are the Director of Audit, Mr Kolawole Atanda, and Engr. Agboola Fagbemi, acting Director of Works and Services.

Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

OSCATECH upbeat about ICAN accreditation of accountancy programme

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

OSCATECH upbeat about ICAN accreditation of accountancy programme