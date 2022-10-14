Osaro Orobosa: Meet the man who got massive hype in Asake’s Sungba

Until the sample was first heard, Osaro Orobosa’s name may have not rung a bell in the ears of fans of Asake or Afrobeats in general. Those familiar with the Edo State-born talent knew him as either a social media content creator or an actor.

Born Osaro Orobosa Joseph on November 11, 1999, at Okokomaiko, Lagos State which is regarded as the entertainment capital of Nigeria, the young entertainer who is also known as Jossycarder hails from Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State. The first of four children, Osaro is the pan-Nigerian dream being born to a father of Edo State origin and a mother from Osun State.

He ventured into a popular variant of content creation popularly known as comedy skits deployed on social and online media platforms. This has brought him close to other creators including Siri Boy, and Ayomidate among others. His foray into the entertainment industry has evolved and this has seen him veer into an entertainment business executive with the launch of his music label known as FCM Records.

In Sungba which was released in February 2022 of a three-track EP entitled Ololade, the name ‘Osaro Orobosa’ was chanted four times in the 16 seconds of DJ Hypeman sample. The chant also made it to the remix version of the song featuring Burna Boy released a month later in March. The remix increased the visibility of the Osaro Orobosa brand name and launched him deeper into new territories.

To indicate the fame gained by the name, the hit song, Sungba and its remix have amassed hundreds of millions of aggregated streams and listens via both audio and video digital platforms as well as on traditional media outlets.

According to Osaro, meeting Asake was by chance. He explained, “I met Asake personally through Yhemolee. He hooked up with Yhemolee’s brother who is a DJ Hypeman. He did a short recording video of him hyping my name, Osaro Orobosa and the voice-over was used in Asake’s Sungba and the remix featuring Burna Boy. Just like that. It was like a movie. I feel blessed to have witnessed that opportunity.”

“My journey into the entertainment industry started when I was at Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. I developed a passion for acting in 2015 while I was studying Mass Communication at the institution. In Auchi Poly, did a lot of comedy skits, and posted on YouTube and several social media platforms. As they say, the rest is history. One characteristic of every journey is that it is continuous. I am just starting and I’m going somewhere. I appreciate the exposure I got from Asake’s Sungba but right now, I’m focused on putting out my talent for stakeholders to reckon with,” he disclosed.

On his plans, he reveals, “I set up a record label to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry. It’s a thing I’ve been doing and have a passion for. The label was introduced this year and it has an artist by the name, of Sxamie.”

