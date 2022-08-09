Ortom writes Buhari, seeks firearm permits for newly established security outfit

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Rivers State has written President Muhammadu Buhari for firearm licensing for the newly established Benue State Community Volunteer Guards inaugurated last week to provide surveillance and intelligence gathering in the wake of persistent herdsmen attacks.

Ortom who disclosed this on Monday while playing host to a delegation from the Northern Christian Women Coalition at the Government House in Makurdi said the move became necessary following the legitimated process of establishing the security outfit to help restore peace in the troubled parts of the state.

Ortom noted that the President he knew would approve his request to also empower his people against their transducers, or at best, leave room for a fair level of response on the defences of his people.

During the launch last week, Ortom said the guards were designed to address community security and safety.

According to him, the volunteer guards were not established for political purposes ahead of the 2023 general election.

