Ortom swears-in 12 new Permanent Secretaries

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged the newly appointed permanent secretaries not to betray the trust reposed in them.

The governor who sworn in the new permanent secretaries on Thursday at Government House, Makurdi enjoined them to live up to expectations so that the confidence reposed in them would not be betrayed.

While reminding the new permanent secretaries that many people look up on to them as they discharge their duties, the governor regretted that many have in the past after taken oath of office abandoned their commitments.

The governor noted that the new appointment was to fill the existing vacuum in the state civil service.

He urged the new permanent Secretaries to resist the temptation of getting involved in corruption, just as he said he would not in any way intervene when anti-graft Commission comes calling.

The Governor called on Benue people to join hands with the new permanent secretaries to succeed.

Responding on behalf of other new Permanent Secretaries, Apir Ityu Ayaka promised that the new permanent secretaries will live up to their new responsibilities and appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve.

The new permanent secretaries are Ityummy Ayala, Steven Abali, Samuel Orchir, John Maor, Felicia Alibi, Rhoda Gum.

Others are: Chis Ikuluke, Stephen Adah, John Akume, Mrs Margaret Ikpa, Frank Usa Ask and Moses Leva.

