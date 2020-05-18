Ortom suspends five Benue traditional rulers over communal crisis

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday announced the suspension of five traditional rulers over the constant communal crisis rocking parts of the state.

Ortom made the announcement at the stakeholders meeting held in at the government house, Makurdi.

The meeting which brought together the two former governors of the state, Senator George Akume and Gabriel Suswam, former senate president, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Barnabas Gemade and host of other prominent Tiv sons.

The governor who briefed journalists after the meeting said one of the suspended traditional rulers, the district Head of Uvir Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, James Abu, has been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Others suspended traditional rulers are the District Head of Ikov, Samuel Iorhule; Kindred head of Shilagh, Joseph Yar; Kindred head of Uninge, Aanger Ortese and Samuel Ayayo who is the Kindred head of Unyande.

Ortom said that stakeholders from North East and West Senatorial Districts endorsed the formation of committees at the kindred, ward and district levels to assist security agencies in guaranteeing the safety of lives and property.

He stated that the security committees would fast-track intelligence gathering at the grassroots where most of those who perpetrate crimes and cause crises among the people reside.

The governor directed the immediate revival of monthly security meetings at the local government level to support the police and other security operatives with timely and useful information.

The governor stated that leaders, irrespective of political affiliation, had resolved to unite against land disputes and other forms of crises, saying they had resolved to also provide the desired leadership direction for the people.

