Ortom solicits support of Benue people to combat crime

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on people of the state to always give useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.

Ortom made the appeal yesterday while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, stressing that the N50m bounty placed on the most wanted criminal in the state, Terwase Akwaza still stands.

The governor who decried the activities of criminal elements in the state said that his administration is committed to reducing crime to the barest minimum but said that the cooperation of the people would help in achieving this.

While alluding to the fact that crimes such as kidnapping, cultism and other crimes were on the rise, however, commended the security operatives in the state for tackling crimes at all fronts.

Ortom stated that intelligence gathering remains key to the war against criminals and commended security operatives in the state for their proactive and gallant efforts in ensuring peace and vowed that criminal elements operating in the state must be decimated.

He also commended some of the newly sworn-in Council Chairmen for the measures they are taking in tackling insecurity in their domains, urging them to sustain the tempo.

Governor Ortom said that the council took far-reaching decisions that will help to end the pockets of land disputes involving some communities in the state.

He said the security of lives and property would continue to be a priority of his administration, pointing out that without peace, there would be no meaningful development in the society.

