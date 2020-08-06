Ortom signs three bills into law

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Friday, signed bills to establish the state Commission on Fiscal Responsibility as well as a Council on Public Procurement.

Also signed into law was the bill for the establishment of Debt Management Office and law to amend the Internal Revenue Administration Law of 2015.

Governor Ortom said the laws on Fiscal Responsibility, Public Procurement and Debt Management Office would stipulate standards similar or higher than those advised by the United Nations in the management of public resources.

The governor said that the transparent and accountable management of public resources had been a cardinal policy objective of his administration.

He stated that written laws were needed to provide clear guidance for everyone to be fully advised on acceptable practices in public offices.

The governor admonished those charged with the responsibility of implementing the laws to take the task seriously while also urging the public to cooperate with them in order to institutionalise a new culture of transparency and accountability in the management of public finances in the state.

