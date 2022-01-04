Ortom sacks commissioners, sends nominees list to assembly

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday partially dissolved his cabinet.

In the partial dissolution, Ortom sacked some commissioners and retained some including Commissioner for Land and Survey, Benard Nenge; and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Michael Gusa and Commissioner for Energy, Science and Technology, Dr Godwin Oyiwona.

Others who were retained are Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu; Commissioner for Health and Hunan Services, Dr Joseph Ngbea; Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dennis Ekpe Ogbu and Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Nylazungwe Igirgi.

It will be recalled that the Commissioners for Information and Culture, Mrs Ngunan Addingi; Environment and Water Resources, Dondo Ahire; Education, Prof Dennis Ityavyar and Youth and Sports, Ojembe Ojotu resigned their appointments in September to pursue their political aspirations and were yet to be replaced.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Tony Ijohor, sighted by our correspondent, noted that the governor had forwarded a list of commissioner-nominees to the State Assembly.

Some of the names sent to the assembly include Ternar Jester Kyange, Unngwa Sechia Jude, Agbatar Rodney Williams and Michael Umoru Inalegwu.

Others are Agber Benjamin Armar, Dr Jane Ogoma Aja, Sarwuan Tamongo, and Nguhe Teyima Levi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.