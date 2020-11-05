Ortom presents N132.5bn 2021 budget draft to Assembly

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has presented a 2021 fiscal appropriation bill of N132.5billion to the State House of Assembly.

The 2021 budget is N23.7billion higher than the 2020 revised budget of N108.8billion.

Presenting the budget christened, “Budget of Resilience” Governor Ortom said that of the N132.5b, N20billion would be expended on health and food security in the context of COVID-19.

According to the governor, the 2021 budget draft is to take into consideration the need to strengthen the resilience of Benue people and the state as it seeks to recover from the global, national and sub-national economic and pandemic crises.

The appropriation bill has Economic sector taking the highest share of N51.3billion followed by the Social sector with the sum of N44.5billion and the Administrative sector got N33.8billion while the Law and Justice sector has the lowest share of N2.8billion.

The Recurrent expenditure stands at N90,8billion, the total sum of N49.3billion was earmarked for Personnel cost while Overhead cost got a share of N41.4 billion and Capital expenditure had N41.7billon.

While receiving the budget draft, Speaker of the House, Titus Uba, assured that members would ensure speedy passage of the budget.

The speaker, however, appealed for the cooperation of his members and the various MDAs to achieve success.

