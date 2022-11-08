Ortom presents 2023 appropriation bill of N179bn to Benue Assembly

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N179 billion to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation and Transition’, Ortom put the proposed recurrent expenditure to N106 billion while the Capital expenditure was put at N73.5 billion.

He added that over N48 billion is for personnel cost and N57billion is earmarked for the subhead.

He explained that the budget was a continuation of improving the economy and creating job opportunities.

He said, “the budget provision reflects our continuing commitment to job-creating and wealth-generating, Agricultural Value Chaln Development, with adequate provisions for key Inputs such as land development, mechanisation, provision of inputs to farmers, Including fertiliser, seeds and seedlings, irrigation and chemicals, services and completion of education, health and transport infrastructure projects, including arterial, access and township roads.

“We have also made ample provision for water and rural electrification projects and the completion of the ground-breaking Benue Geospatial Information Service (BENGIS) Project.

The governor added that the recurrent and Capital Expenditure provide for Youth Empowerment Programmes and Projects that will enable the young people to meet the challenges and opportunities of the present and be well equipped for the changing world of the future.

He added that his administration had also commenced the implementation of the resolutions of the Youth Summit and similarly making provision to partner with the World Bank for the implementation of the Nigeria for Women Project with a focus on empowering women enterprises and entrepreneurs.

Ortom reiterated the determination of his government to finish strong in service of the people especially in its trying times, pledging that he will faithfully pay workers salary arrears.

