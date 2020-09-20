Ortom, Okowa, Umahi, Fintiri, Edo PDP, ADP congratulate Obaseki

Four governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on his re-election for a second term in office. The governors are Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Okowa, David Umahi and Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri of Benue State, Delta State, Ebonyi State and Adamawa State respectively.

This is sequel to Obaseki’s declaration as governor of Edo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 307,955 votes to defeat his closet rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 223,619 votes at the weekend.

Governor Ortom of Benue on Sunday said that the victory of his counterpart in Edo was not the machinations of self-made gods.

Ortom in a congratulatory message also said that INEC deserves commendation for conducting credible election in Edo State.

According to the press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom said the election reflected the wishes of Edo people.

The statement read in parts: “Governor Ortom commends the dogged determination of Governor Obaseki to overcome intimidation and uphold the mandate his people popularly gave him.

“The governor equally congratulates the people of Edo State, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who was the Chairman of PDP Campaign Team for the 2020 Edo Governorship election.

“He says the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC also deserves plaudits for the credible conduct of the polls without yielding to pressure to thwart the will of the people

“Governor Ortom prays God to continue to guide his Edo State counterpart to enable him to serve his people in the second term.”

Okowa urges Nigerians to stand for good leaders

Governor Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Sunday, described the re-election of Obaseki as “the confirmation of the will of the people.”

While congratulating Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on their re-election, he called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders as Edo people just did for Obaseki.

He stated that the people of Edo across the 18 local government areas of the state spoke loudly and clearly in their reaffirmation of the choice of Obaseki as their governor.

The governor, who is the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, said that with the re-election of Obaseki, the entire region was now being ruled by the PDP.

Gov Umahi expresses hope in democracy, electoral process

Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, on his part, observed that though the election was a keenly contested election, Obaseki’s re-election has yet again rekindled hope in the nation’s democracy and the electoral process which has allowed, unhindered, the wishes and aspirations of the people to prevail.

Umahi made this known in a statement issued by the special assistant on media and publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze on Sunday.

According to him, Obaseki’s electoral value and his capacity to deliver democratic dividends, proved why the Edo people closed ranks and returned him in a landslide victory.

Governor Umahi urged the re-elected governor, Obaseki to remember not the former things, but propound approaches for greater Edo State which unarguably underlie his re-election.

“I congratulate you on your well-deserved victory. Your re-election has confirmed your electoral appeal in Edo State. Remember not the former things, get to work and take Edo State to another greater heights. I am happy because your re-election has rekindled faith in the electoral process and our democracy.”

A victory well deserved ― Gov Fintiri

Adamawa State governor, Fintiri said Obaseki’s victory is one well deserved given his widespread acceptance across the state, adding that the victory is an affirmation that has further demonstrated that his election is indeed a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Edo State.

Fintiri who is the vice-chairman of the PDP national campaign committee, therefore, urged Governor Obaseki and the PDP to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition while dedicating himself to re-uniting the people and be the governor to all.

Fintiri, in a statement signed by Humwasgi Wonosikou, his press secretary said, “the path is now clear for focused piloting of the affairs of the state towards doing more for the people of Edo in your last term as governor.”

Obaseki’s victory, a call to service, says Edo PDP

Buoyed by the watershed victory of Obaseki, the Edo State publicity secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare expressed confidence that Edo people can now look forward to a partnership that will bring development to every part of the state.

In a statement on Sunday in Benin, Nehikhare said that the victory is a call to service, assuring that the governor will not disappoint the people who put their trust in the party and Governor Obaseki.

He showered encomiums on the INEC, police and other security agencies who participated in the election. “We are not unaware of the pressure put on them to compromise. Their patriotism will never be forgotten,” he said.

The spokesman said that the declaration of Governor Obaseki as the winner of the election marked a new dawn in the history of our state, noting that a sordid chapter in the development of the state has been consigned to history.

Nehikhare said: “The vote of confidence passed on the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki shows the trust the people have in him to continue the paradigm shift in how the affairs of Government are conducted as opposed to the inefficient, crude and corrupt ways of the past. Never will thugs serve as agents of government and role models.”

The scribe remarked that Edo people set the template for others to follow by taking the fight to the vote buyers, who erroneously thought they could buy their consciences with money. “By so doing, Edo people proved that no man or group of men can stop the collective will of the people,” he said.

ADP lauds Edo voters, vows to press on with forgery case against Ize-Iyamu, deputy, APC

Meanwhile, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Sunday commended Edo State electorate for their doggedness in defending their state from those it described as intruders, who earlier wanted to play god, by instructing them on who not to vote for.

This was just as the party charged President Muhammadu Buhari, for the sake of leaving a good legacy of a free and fair election, to also ensure that, the good people of Ondo State were also allowed to choose who would govern them, without any undue interference.

The party said he should do this by creating a level playing field, and not take any action “in favour of the incumbent governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.”

The party gave the commendation in a release issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, describing the election that produced Governor Obaseki for a second term in office as freer than some previous stand-alone polls, including those of Kogi, Osun and Ekiti.

This was just as ADP vowed that it would not back down on its court case against the embattled candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Pastor Ize-Iyamu, his deputy, Ganiyu, and their party, over forgery of names on the documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party, while congratulating Obaseki on his victory, also commended all other candidates that vied with him for showing maturity, charging the governor to extend an olive branch to all of them for the smooth running of the state.

The party also commended the Oba of Benin, HRM Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, for his fatherly role, before the election, “for warning all participating political parties, leaders and their supporters not to ferment trouble.”

According to ADP, the monarch’s advice to all, helped a great deal, in the peaceful conduct of the governorship election.

ADP, while equally lauding its candidate, Mr Emmanuel Iboi, for being a courageous young man, who against all odds, tried and had a good showing, charged him to keep up the fighting spirit as he would be among those to liberate the state from the stronghold of those who would want to hold it in captivity.

“It is equally important to note for the emphasis sake that, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security apparatus, and other contingents, deployed to Edo State, maintained peace and did not test the will of the people, which is commendable. Such a gesture should be extended to the way election will be conducted in Ondo State,” the party said.