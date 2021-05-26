Ortom lays foundation for construction of Och’Idoma palace

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has laid the foundation for the construction of an ultramodern palace for the Paramount Ruler of Idoma Nation, Och’Idoma.

Performing the foundation laying ceremony, Ortom said his administration was determined to provide a conducive environment for the traditional institution in the state, expressing hope that the project would be completed within the stipulated time.

He stated that with a competent contractor, they were hopeful that the project would also be executed according to specifications, saying the state government would support the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in terms of funding.

“In order to avoid capital flight, this administration decided to engage indigenous contractors and Engineers in its contracts,” Ortom said.

In his remarks, the Och’Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, applauded the governor for replicating the palace of the Tor Tiv.

He said that the gesture showed a high level of love for the Idoma nation.

The contractor handling the project, Engineer Agaba Ikwue, promised completion of the work before the end of this year and commended the state government for awarding the contract to his company.

