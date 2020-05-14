Ortom has no hand in demolition of houses in Makurdi ― Aide

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Terver Akase on Thursday said that his principal has no hand in the demolition of houses behind Mid-Way Inn, Logo I, Makurdi.

He said a man identified as Har Gyuse who had won a case in the state high court, secured an order to take over his property while lamenting that the social media was, however, awashed with reports claiming that the governor was behind the demolition of the houses in the area.

Putting the record straight, Mr Akase while briefing the press, Akase described the allegation as not only false but also mischievous and very unfortunate, wondering why those behind the falsehood chose to smear the name and office of the governor.

According to Mr Akase, Governor Ortom does not know the owner of the property, stating that the person is not related to the governor in any way and at no point discussed the issue with him.

He regretted the situation where youths took undue advantage of the social media to run their leaders down, asking the persons peddling the rumour to apologise or face the wrath of the law.

“We find as unacceptable, and unfortunate, the story that Governor Ortom has ordered the demolition of a property at Logo 1 in Makurdi. What do they hope to achieve with the baseless allegation if not for political purposes?

“There is no such thing. It is false, mischievous and malicious. For those who are spreading the rumour, the governor has no hand in the demolition. He does not have a property there as they are alleging.

“What we understand is that the person who carried out that demolition secured a court order which permitted him to take over his property and he went with the Police to carry out the demolition,” Akase stated.

The governor’s spokesman said the rumour was distasteful and that those who were spreading same should retract it and tender an apology to Benue State Government for maligning the person and office of the governor because the law will certainly take its course.

“Evidence obtained from the court shows that the said demolition was carried out by the family of Har Gyuse (from Vandeikya) who are enforcing a judgement delivered in their favour by Justice Kpojime in 2013.

“In the land case in question, Har Gyuse and members of Logo 1 community were in dispute over ownership of the land. Gyuse tendered a C of O of the land issued to him by the Military Administration in Benue in 1989.

” Yesterday’s (Wednesday) demolition was, therefore, the enforcement of the court order in favour of Har Gyuse which judgment the community reportedly did not even appeal.”