Ortom flags off Makurdi/Yogbo/Udeh road

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has flagged off the construction of 55km Makurdi-Yogbo-Udei branch road.

The road which links two Local Government Areas of the state is expected to cost N5.1billion.

The governor who lamented the pains people of the area have been going through said that the road when completed will reduce the incidences of insecurity in the rural communities within the two council areas and also boost agricultural production.

He explained that the bad terrain of the area had made communities along the road vulnerable to a series of attacks, and lamented that security personnel have also lost their lives within the area.

“Farmers will have access to their farms while security plying the routes will do so with ease. I urge all the people in the areas to support the security agencies to protect lives and property,” Ortom said.

Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Jude Shachia explained that the 55 kilometres road in length is expected to be completed with first coat surface dressing.

He called on the construction company to closely co-operate with the Ministry of Works and Transport to ensure strict compliance to specifications and the contractual agreements.

