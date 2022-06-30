Ortom coronates Deeper Life pastor as Idoma paramount ruler

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday in Otukpo presented the Staff of Office to the new Ochi’idoma, the paramount ruler of the Idoma nation, His Royal Majesty Elaigwu John.

The new Ochi’idoma, who until his election as paramount ruler in December 2021, was a pastor in Deeper Life Church.

Governor Ortom who presented the Staff of Office during the coronation ceremony held at the Ochi’Idoma, square in Otukpo, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom said that under his watch the traditional institution has made tremendous progress.

Ortom said, “Under my watch, the traditional institution has made tremendous progress. The welfare of traditional rulers has been given top priority.

“Your Royal Majesty, your selection by the selection committee as the 5th Ochi’Idoma has undoubtedly brought joy to the people of Idoma nation.

“I have no doubt that your reign will be peaceful. It is my further conviction that the support you are enjoying from your subjects will be sustained and together you can make Idoma nation better than you have met it.

“It is therefore a great joy to be here to perform the coronation of the Ochi’Idoma and also present a staff of office to him.

“It is my hope that before long we shall gather once again to commission a befitting palace for the Ochi’Idoma, which is about 90 per cent completion.”

The governor charged the Och'Idom to rule wisely so as to attract development to his domain.





In his acceptance speech, the Agaba-Idu, HRM, Elaigwu Odogbo John, pledged that fairness, equity, justice and peace would be his watchword.

The Idoma paramount ruler however dedicated the Idoma nation to God and pronounced peace upon the land.

