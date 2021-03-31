Ortom condemns killing of Catholic priest in Katsina-Ala

By Johnson Babajide, Makurdi
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday condemned the killing of the Catholic priest, Rev Fr Ferdinand Ngugban by gunmen.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described the attack as “mindless and wonders why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men.”

Ortom reassured the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera in general that the state government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice. 

The governor reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to hand over the state to criminals and urges Benue people to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information. 

Governor Ortom sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed that God grants the soul of Reverend Father Ngugban eternal rest. 

It will be recalled that some gunmen Tuesday morning invaded St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State where they killed the priest and three others.

The gunmen were reported to have also burnt down the village during the attack.

 

