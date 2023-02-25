Sandra Nwaokolo

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed concern over the recent arrest of Dr Cletus Tyokia, Director General of the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Organisation, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Dr Tyokia was reportedly arrested for allegedly having N100,000.

Governor Ortom made his position on the matter known shortly after casting his vote at the Tse Ortom Polling Unit 016 in Nzorov Council Ward. The polling unit had been relocated to the Government Science and Technical College Gbajimba following an attack by armed herdsmen on the community.

The Governor stated, “I received reports that the Director General of our campaign was arrested purportedly by the EFCC for having N100,000 on him. He was searched, what is the meaning of that? Are they agents of destruction, are they agents of destabilisation of the electoral process or what? Are you telling me that I should not have money for my upkeep or what? N100,000, it is a shame.”

He went on to advise the EFCC to release Dr Tyokia immediately, stating that he had not committed any offence. Governor Ortom stressed that it was wrong for the EFCC to arrest Dr Tyokia for simply having money on him, as he was not buying votes.

He added, “If they are paid agents of any particular political party to destabilise us on this election day that we have all prepared for, for over one year it is not correct. Whoever is the head of the EFCC Command in the state should know that what he has done is not correct.”

Efforts to reach the EFCC Public Relations Officer, Adebayo Adeniran, were unsuccessful.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday





Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…